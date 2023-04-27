American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today issued the following statement from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors regarding the passing of Thomas F. Motamed, who served as a Director on the AIG Board from January 2019 to January 2023.

“I am deeply saddened by Tom Motamed’s recent passing. He served on the AIG Board of Directors since January 2019 and was a steady presence during a critical part of AIG’s turnaround and transformation,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Over the course of his distinguished career at The Chubb Corporation and CNA Financial, Tom made a lasting impression on the insurance industry through his dedication to the agents, brokers, clients, and other partners who benefitted from his insights, expertise and judgment. On behalf of the entire AIG Board, we extend our deepest condolences to Tom’s wife, Christine, and to his children and grandchildren.”

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Faig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com%2FAIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Faig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

