agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants and referencing participant code 763252. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

