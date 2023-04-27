Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A conference call to discuss CMTG’s financial results will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and referencing the Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. teleconference call; access code 101625.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com. An earnings presentation accompanying the earnings release and containing supplemental information about the Company’s financial results may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG’s website or by dialing 1-866-813-9403, access code 565082, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

