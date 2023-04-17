DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc ( ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that two posters were presented at the 33rd Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID) held in Copenhagen.



The posters presented at ECCMID were:

Title: Desirability of outcome ranking (DOOR): application to a phase 3 registrational trial evaluating sulopenem for patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI)

Presenting Author: Sailaja Puttagunta, MD

Date: April 17, 2023



Title: Desirability of outcome ranking (DOOR): application to a phase 3 registrational trial evaluating sulopenem for patients with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI)

Presenting Author: Sailaja Puttagunta, MD

Date: April 17, 2023

The desirability of outcome ranking (DOOR), not yet accepted by regulatory authorities as a primary endpoint for urinary tract infection studies, is a novel method of analyzing data from clinical trials taking into account both benefits and harms of drugs being evaluated and providing an assessment of the patient experience. It was utilized recently by the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG) to develop a method to evaluate data from completed pivotal cUTI trials. “Applying the ARLGs approach retrospectively to our two Phase 3 studies of sulopenem, one each in cUTI and uUTI, respectively, demonstrated that oral sulopenem was comparably more effective than ciprofloxacin in patients with uUTI and provided comparable efficacy to ertapenem in patients with cUTI,” said Dr. Sailaja Puttagunta, Chief Medical Officer of Iterum Therapeutics.

These Posters are available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is currently advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com .