PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to report its first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international), and refer to conference ID 668091. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Blueprint Medicines website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com/. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines, AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) and GAVRETO® (pralsetinib), to patients in the U.S. and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

