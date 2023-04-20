Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 20, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-347-6606 (U.S.); 1-855-669-9657 (Canada); or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Call." Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

Investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/eQGyxZQKoOM.

An audio recording of the conference call will be archived for a minimum of 20 days on the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]

