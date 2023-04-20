Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Time Change for its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

PHOENIX, April 20, 2023

PHOENIX, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that the Company will now be hosting its first quarter 2023 conference call at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9856 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ123 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 11, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-9145 or (402) 220-6080.

A live webcast of the first quarter 2023 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

