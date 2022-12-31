FIRST HORIZON RECOGNIZED BY IR MAGAZINE

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN or "First Horizon") announces the receipt of four (4) awards at the IR Magazine Awards – US 2023 event on Thursday, March 30 in New York.

First_Horizon_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The annual event, which honors excellence in the investor relations profession, originally launched in 1996. Since then, tens of thousands of analysts and investors have voted in the surveys that fuel the awards. The result: vital benchmarking information on which companies do the best IR. In recent years, the awards program has expanded to recognize more aspects of an IRO's role as we add new categories to the list and give IR teams the opportunity to nominate themselves.

First Horizon won the following awards:

  • Best IR by a senior management team (small to mid-cap) – Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan & Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski
  • Best Overall Investor Relations (mid-cap)
  • Best In Sector: Financials
  • Best Investor Relations Officer (small to mid-cap) – former Chief IR Officer Ellen Taylor

"We are truly honored to receive these awards and so proud that our best-in-class team has been recognized by the investor community," said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski.

Awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service in the US. Every year IR Magazine invites any publicly listed company to submit their list of buy and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers, so that they have the opportunity to vote via the survey. For any further queries about the research process, please contact [email protected].

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

favicon.png?sn=CL76999&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-recognized-by-ir-magazine-301803588.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL76999&Transmission_Id=202304201621PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL76999&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.