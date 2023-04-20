HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCKS

2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 19, 2023.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on six series of its preferred stock.

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $19.90072535 per share (equivalent to $0.4975181 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AL8) of $2,035.07 per share (equivalent to $20.3507 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.625% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AT1) of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.450% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AV6) of $1,112.50 per share (equivalent to $11.1250 per depositary share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.5% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANP) of $11.25 per share (equivalent to $0.28125 per depositary share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 6.875% Series J Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANL) of $24.64 per share (equivalent to $0.616 per depositary share).

All six preferred stock cash dividends are payable July 17, 2023, to their respective shareholders of record on July 1, 2023.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

