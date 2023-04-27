Bombardier to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on April 27, 2023. On the same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format.

On April 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., ET, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in listen-only mode, as well as relevant financial charts.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may alternatively dial one of the following conference call numbers. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.

In English:
Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-396-8049
Local dial-in number: (+1) 514-316-5035
In French (with translation):
Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-886-7786
Local dial-in number: (+1) 514-316-5035

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On April 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., ET, Bombardier welcomes all shareholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and ask questions during the live Meeting. Non-registered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chair of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The replay of the Meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise. 

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia. 

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.  

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167
