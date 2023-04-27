Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Selina+Hospitality+PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following May investor conferences:

EF Hutton Inaugural Global Conference

  • Dates: May 10-11, 2023
  • Where: The Plaza Hotel, New York, USA
  • Sam Khazary, EVP of Corporate Development and Nicholas Nickerson, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate

Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

  • Date: May 11, 2023
  • Where: Virtual
  • Barbara Zubiria, Chief Financial Officer, and Nicholas Nickerson, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate

Wolfe Global Consumer Conference

  • Dates: May 11-12, 2023
  • Where: Virtual
  • Barbara Zubiria, Chief Financial Officer, and Nicholas Nickerson, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate virtually on May 11, including the panel discussion “Consumer Spending Pulse” at 11:00am ET

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

  • Dates: May 16-18, 2023
  • Where: Intercontinental New York Times Square, New York, USA (May 16-17) and Virtual (May 18)
  • Selina Presentation - May 18 at 8:00a – 8:40a ET – Virtual Track 4
  • Sam Khazary, EVP of Corporate Development and Nicholas Nickerson, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference

  • Dates: May 21-23, 2023
  • Where: Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Steven O’Hayon, EVP of Strategy, will participate on May 21 at 11:00am (GMT +3)(3:00 am ET)

Selina is available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout each of the above conferences. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact your representative for the specific conference or [email protected].

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

