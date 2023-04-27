BALTIMORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Funds, comprised of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO), two of the nation’s oldest closed-end funds, today announced the election of Christine M. Sloan as Treasurer, effective immediately.



Ms. Sloan has served Adams Funds in a variety of capacities for the past 23 years. She joined Adams Funds in January 1999 as Assistant Treasurer. In 2018, Ms. Sloan was appointed as Director of Human Resources in addition to her role as Assistant Treasurer. “Christy has expanded her oversight of our Accounting functions and administration of our retirement plans in her capacity as Assistant Treasurer and demonstrated her qualification for this new role. She will also continue in her dual role as Director of Human Resources and continue to be an integral operations leader for our Funds,” said Chief Financial Officer Brian S. Hook.

Prior to joining Adams Funds, Ms. Sloan was a Business Assurance Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers, L.L.P. serving investment management and private equity clients.

Ms. Sloan earned her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware and her Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

