CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $391.1 billion as at March 31, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $122.0 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.6 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $187.5 billion.
CI also reported preliminary net sales results for its asset management businesses for the first quarter of 2023. CI’s Canadian retail business had net sales of $0.8 billion, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive net sales. CI’s overall net sales were $0.3 billion for the quarter.
CI FINANCIAL CORP.
|
ENDING ASSETS
|
March
|
February
|
% Change
|
March
% Change
|
Asset management (1)
|
$122.0
|
$121.9
|
0.1%
|
$136.3
-10.5%
|
Canada wealth management
|
$81.6
|
$81.1
|
0.6%
|
$79.0
3.3%
|
U.S. wealth management (2)
|
$187.5
|
$186.2
|
0.7%
|
$145.8
28.6%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$391.1
|
$389.2
|
0.5%
|
$361.0
8.3%
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT - AVERAGE AUM
|
March
|
February
|
December
|
Fiscal
% Change
|
Monthly average
|
$121.2
|
$123.1
|
-
|
-
-1.5%
|
Quarter-to-date average
|
$121.9
|
-
|
$117.7
|
-
3.6%
|
Year-to-date average
|
$121.9
|
-
|
-
|
$125.0
-2.5%
PRELIMINARY QUARTER-END NET SALES RESULTS (C$ billions)
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
2Q22
1Q22
|
Canadian retail
|
$0.8
|
$1.6
|
$0.6
|
($0.4)
($0.9)
|
Canadian institutional
|
($0.2)
|
($0.2)
|
($0.0)
|
($3.2)
($0.3)
|
Australian asset management
|
($0.1)
|
$0.0
|
($0.4)
|
($0.1)
($0.3)
|
Closed business
|
($0.2)
|
($0.2)
|
($0.1)
|
($0.2)
($0.2)
|
TOTAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
|
$0.4
|
$1.3
|
$0.1
|
($3.9)
($1.6)
|
U.S. asset management (3)
|
($0.1)
|
$0.6
|
($0.0)
|
($0.2)
$0.4
- Includes $33.0 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at March 31, 2023 ($32.9 billion at February 28, 2023 and $34.5 billion at March 31, 2022).
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3515, 1.3645 and 1.2505 for March 2023, February 2023 and March 2022, respectively.
- Includes 100% of inflows from CI’s minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group, and GLASfunds Holdings.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419006075/en/