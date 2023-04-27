CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $391.1 Billion for March 2023

CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $391.1 billion as at March 31, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $122.0 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.6 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $187.5 billion.

CI also reported preliminary net sales results for its asset management businesses for the first quarter of 2023. CI’s Canadian retail business had net sales of $0.8 billion, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive net sales. CI’s overall net sales were $0.3 billion for the quarter.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.
March 31, 2023
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

March
2023

February
2023

% Change

March
2022

% Change

Asset management (1)

$122.0

$121.9

0.1%

$136.3

-10.5%

Canada wealth management

$81.6

$81.1

0.6%

$79.0

3.3%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$187.5

$186.2

0.7%

$145.8

28.6%

TOTAL ASSETS

$391.1

$389.2

0.5%

$361.0

8.3%

ASSET MANAGEMENT - AVERAGE AUM

March
2022

February
2023

December
2022

Fiscal
2022

% Change

Monthly average

$121.2

$123.1

-

-

-1.5%

Quarter-to-date average

$121.9

-

$117.7

-

3.6%

Year-to-date average

$121.9

-

-

$125.0

-2.5%

PRELIMINARY QUARTER-END NET SALES RESULTS (C$ billions)

ASSET MANAGEMENT

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

Canadian retail

$0.8

$1.6

$0.6

($0.4)

($0.9)

Canadian institutional

($0.2)

($0.2)

($0.0)

($3.2)

($0.3)

Australian asset management

($0.1)

$0.0

($0.4)

($0.1)

($0.3)

Closed business

($0.2)

($0.2)

($0.1)

($0.2)

($0.2)

TOTAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT

$0.4

$1.3

$0.1

($3.9)

($1.6)

U.S. asset management (3)

($0.1)

$0.6

($0.0)

($0.2)

$0.4

  1. Includes $33.0 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at March 31, 2023 ($32.9 billion at February 28, 2023 and $34.5 billion at March 31, 2022).
  2. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3515, 1.3645 and 1.2505 for March 2023, February 2023 and March 2022, respectively.
  3. Includes 100% of inflows from CI’s minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group, and GLASfunds Holdings.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

