Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California, May 1-4, 2023. ACT Expo is the largest annual conference and trade show in the country focused on advanced transportation technologies and clean fuel vehicles.

With nearly 30 years of electrification experience, Oshkosh has introduced purpose-built, battery-electric vehicles in most of its end markets. These include the Pierce® Volterra™ fire truck, the Oshkosh Striker® Volterra™ ARFF, the JLG® DaVinci™ scissor lift, the Oshkosh fully integrated refuse collection vehicle, the eJLTV and the USPS NGDV.

North America’s first fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle will be highlighted at the show through a mixed reality experience. Visitors can step inside a prototype of the new, ergonomically designed cab, where they can view detailed features and technologies through virtual reality (VR). After exiting the cab, they will have the opportunity to complete a full VR walkaround of the refuse collection body.

The world’s first all-electric scissor lift will also be featured. The JLG DaVinci lift has zero hydraulics to eliminate job site leaks and zero emissions to help control pollution. Every component is fully optimized to reduce energy consumption, allowing it to be powered by a single lithium-ion battery.

In addition to its exhibit, Oshkosh will be participating in the “Municipal & Refuse Fleets at the Cutting-Edge” breakout session on Wednesday, May 3, from 1-2:15 p.m. PDT. Nader Nasr, senior vice president of engineering, will discuss the latest from the frontlines of zero-emission refuse trucks.

For more information on Oshkosh innovation, please visit oshkoshcorp.com. To schedule a media interview at ACT Expo, please contact [email protected].

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

