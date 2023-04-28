01 Communique to Hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday April 25, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (

TSXV:ONE, Financial)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is hosting its annual shareholder meeting this coming Tuesday April 25, 2023 commencing at 4:00PM in person at the offices of its lawyers Fogler Rubinoff LLP, located at 77 King St. West Suite 3000, Toronto, ON, M5K 1G8.

At the conclusion of the regulatory portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung the Company's CEO will provide an update on the Company's business prospects for the future.

For those who cannot attend in person we invite you to join us online or dial in to listen.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=UUdOcVNLOVpiZE56NVNNZHUrdlFmUT09

Passcode: ironcap23

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612
Passcode: 286832739

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
[email protected]

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750468/01-Communique-to-Hold-its-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting-on-Tuesday-April-25-2023

