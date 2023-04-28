WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / HanesBrands

HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands and sustainability, released its 2022 Sustainability Summary Report, highlighting significant accomplishments in the areas of People, Planet and Product.

"HanesBrands continues to build on our leadership position in sustainability by improving the lives of people, protecting the planet and creating more sustainable products," said Steve Bratspies, chief executive officer, HanesBrands. "Our global associates are passionate about strengthening the communities where we live and work. I want to thank our teams around the world for their commitment to sustainability as we work together to achieve our ambitious goals."

Highlights of Progress in 2021 & 2022

People Goal : Contribute to improving the lives of at least 10 million people through diversity and inclusion, workplace equality, health and wellness, education and community-improvement philanthropy.

Progress:

2.7 million lives impacted by HanesBrands' philanthropic initiatives and associate and community programs

8.5 million pieces of essential clothing provided to people in need

50% of senior manager and above positions are held by women in the U.S

Planet Goals : Set science-based targets to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy and water use by 25%, move to 100% renewable electricity and take landfill waste to zero.

Progress:

30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions; have submitted emissions reduction targets through the Science-Based Target Initiative

92% of waste diverted from landfill

Nearly 50% of the electricity we consume is from renewable sources

Product Goals : Use 100% recycled/biodegradable polyester and sustainably sourced cotton, reduce packaging weight by 25% and eliminate single-use plastics (what remains must be commonly recyclable or compostable).

Progress:

70% of cotton used is sustainably grown

Projects implemented to reduce single-use plastic by 34%

Projects implemented to reduce packaging weight by 11%

"We are proud of our longstanding history of ethical and responsible business practices and our ongoing commitment to ‘Do What's Right'," said Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer, HanesBrands. "Our commitment to sustainability goes back decades, and we look forward to continuing the hard work toward achieving our ambitious 2025 and 2030 sustainability goals."

HanesBrands also announced the launch of its "I'm In" global associate sustainability campaign, encouraging associates to do simple things to create major change. With more than 50,000 associates around the world, the "I'm In" campaign is designed to further strengthen HanesBrands' impact on improving the environment and fostering engagement among its internal teams to help create a more comfortable world for every body.

To learn much more about HanesBrands' 2025 and 2030 goals and progress, visit HBISustains.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

