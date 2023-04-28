New Holland at Harper Adams University for "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice"

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture continues to inspire and inform others about the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation in agriculture.

Recently, New Holland and Bennamann were guests at "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice." It was a first-of-its-kind event, dedicated to farmers, hosted by The Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) and held at Harper Adams University in the UK - one of the country's most prestigious agriculture universities.

The event promoted RASE's 2022 "Farm of the Future" report, which explores and seeks to understand the farm-level changes needed to meet the challenge of Net Zero by 2040.

Mark Howell, Alternative Energies Global Product Manager, New Holland Agriculture, spoke to participants at the event. He explained the technologies developed at New Holland's tractor plant in Basildon, UK, which is a Center of Excellence for Alternative Fuels.

New Holland displayed the multi-award winning T6.180 Methane Power tractor, with its recently updated Dynamic Command transmission. It is still the only methane fuelled tractor on the market. And participants had the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

New Holland and Bennamann also contributed practical insight on carbon reduction in farms, highlighting the real solutions and products already available on the market.

Mark Howell said: "Having completed my Engineering Degree at Harper Adam's I'm personally pleased to be back here and to have the opportunity to share how New Holland is contributing to the objective of a carbon neutral future in agriculture. It's an honour to bring the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and represent the teams who have worked on this product, which we believe is a real game-changer in the sector. Thank you to the Royal Agricultural Society of England and to Harper Adams University for this special invitation."

2dd9a5ff-da00-432f-8025-15f4a560130d.jpg

New Holland at Harper Adams University for "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice"

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750491/New-Holland-at-Harper-Adams-University-for-Farm-of-the-Future-Net-Zero-in-Practice

img.ashx?id=750491

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.