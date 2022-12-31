PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) (KRX:055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 20, 2023. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage, http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/filing/oversea_filing02.jsp, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via "[email protected]".

Contact: Sooeok Kim, +82-2-6360-3128, [email protected]

