CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (LSE:BGO) announces that it has been honoured with the first ever King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. The award recognizes excellence and achievement in global trade over a sustained period.



Bango technology is used by the world’s most successful online companies to serve their customers around the globe. Many of the world’s biggest global brands – including Amazon, Microsoft and Google – rely on Bango technology to expand their customer base and grow revenues.

The global strength of the Bango products and business means that the vast majority of Bango revenue is generated in markets outside the UK. Bango technology helps more than 4.5 billion online users discover and pay for the content and services they want in over 75 countries.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK headquartered businesses. The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Paul Larbey, Bango CEO, said: “This is a real honour for Bango and recognizes the pivotal role the Bango Platform plays in helping the world’s largest companies find new paying customers. Our products benefit hundreds of millions of people around the world, making international trade integral to our business as we strive to achieve our mission of being the technology behind every payment choice. Receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise is something which everyone at Bango can be immensely proud of.”

