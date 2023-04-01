Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q1, 2023: Good start to the year

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

  • Sales of SEK 854 (752) million, an increase of 14%, and 9% in local currencies excluding discontinued business.
  • In local currencies Consumables sales increased by 12%, Technologies 7% and Genetic Services excluding discontinued business by 7%.
  • Growth, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, in all market regions APAC 23%, Americas 6% and EMEA 1%.
  • Gross margin increased to 56.8% (55.7).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 262 (228) million. Adjusted for non-recurring cost of SEK 20 million, EBITDA was SEK 282 million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (30.4).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 160 million (90).
  • Net income was SEK 99 (82) million including non-recurring cost, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.60), an increase of 23%.


Events after the end of the period

  • The Chairman of the Board, Jón Sigurdsson is interim CEO from 1 April 2023. Bronwyn Brophy has been appointed as new CEO and will join the company on 1 August 2023.
  • Board member Henrik Blomquist is the Chairman of the Board from 1 April 2023 until the annual general meeting on 27 April 2023.

Gothenburg, April 21, 2023
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Jón Sigurdsson, interim CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-04-2023 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Patrik Tolf
CFO
phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO77341&sd=2023-04-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-ab-interim-report-q1-2023-good-start-to-the-year-301803848.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO77341&Transmission_Id=202304210208PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO77341&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.