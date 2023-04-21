"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" World Class Players Challenger Transfer Official Campaign Kicks Off with New Players Wearing the German National Team's Official Kit

1 hours ago
TOKYO, April 21, 2023

TOKYO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Class Players Challenger Transfer Official Campaign from Friday, April 21. The campaign will feature Karl Heinz Schneider and others wearing the German National Team's official kit. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

In addition, the campaign will include a login bonus, event missions, special event, and the Dreamball Exchange where users will have a chance to get the new kits as well. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for more information on the campaigns.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-world-class-players-challenger-transfer-official-campaign-kicks-off-with-new-players-wearing-the-german-national-teams-official-kit-301803862.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

