Coherent Significantly Reduces Its Global Carbon Footprint With the Establishment of Worldwide Renewable Energy Contracts

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that the company is now obtaining greater than 50% of its global electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Coherent powers more than 80% of its sites around the world from renewable electricity. In total, this represents over 500 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, thereby avoiding over 85,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Coherent has set as a top priority the reduction of its carbon footprint across its global operations. The company already powers all its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable electricity sources. Its highest-energy-consuming site in China (Fuzhou) is now also using 100% renewable electricity, and its largest-footprint plant in China (Wuxi) is on track to ramp to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. The company now has solar installations online or planned at several facilities in Germany, as well as operational solar-energy systems in the U.S., the U.K., and Vietnam.

“We are fulfilling the commitment we announced last year to increase the sustainability in our energy supply across our global footprint,” said Tim Challingsworth, Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are proud to announce these latest accomplishments in conjunction with the celebration of International Mother Earth Day around the world.”

Coherent’s engineering teams are driving energy efficiency and yield-improvement projects that will save approximately 15 million kWh of energy this year. Coherent is also working to eliminate fossil fuel usage in its facilities. For example, its Zurich facility has reduced fuel oil consumption by approximately 50% and plans to eliminate its use entirely by 2025.

Coherent is committed to human rights, sustainability, compliance, diversity, responsible business conduct, and adherence to high ethical standards, as highlighted in its 2022 ESG Report, released last October.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMTc2MSM1NTM2ODExIzIwMTY2NjY=
Coherent-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.