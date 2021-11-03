PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=38436&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match common stock between November 3, 2021, through January 31, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Match Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtch-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-match-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-5-2023-301803720.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law