STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2023

CONTINUED ROBUST PERFORMANCE WITH 18% REVENUE GROWTH

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 34,363 million (30,474)

(30,474) Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 6%

Revenues SEK 30,968 million (24,921)

(24,921) Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 18%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,119 million (5,043)

(5,043) Adjusted EBITA margin 19.8% (20.2)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,638 million (4,730)

(4,730) Adjusted EBIT margin 18.2% (19.0)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,109 million (4,431)

(4,431) Profit for the period SEK 3,816 million (3,395)

(3,395) Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,855 million (3,402)

(3,402) Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.04 (2.70)

(2.70) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.07 (2.71)

(2.71) Free operating cash flow SEK 3,710 million (2,292)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or +46 72 506 60 53 (Maria Brandberg).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on April 21, 2023.

