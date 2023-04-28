Ferguson Files Form 8-K

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / On April 20, 2023, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website https://www.corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings .

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0516X_1-2023-4-21.pdf

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc ( NYSE:FERG, Financial)( LSE:FERG, Financial) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on Linkedln https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries Brian Lantz Vice President, IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410 [email protected] John Pappas Director, Financial Communications +1 484 790 2727 [email protected] Pete Kennedy Director, Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111 [email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750581/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Doc-re-Ferguson-files-Form-8-K



