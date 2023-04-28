Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Successful Installation Of HorizontalBore(TM) Subsea Trees At Woodside Shenzi North

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (

NYSE:DRQ, Financial), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip"), a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry, today announced the successful installation and completion of two 15,000 psi HorizontalBoreTM Subsea Trees at the Woodside Shenzi North oil and gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in collaboration with global controls technology company Proserv.

Dril-Quip's 15,000 psi HorizontalBoreTM Subsea Tree is the latest modular designed subsea production system that accommodates numerous completion configuration possibilities. This tree offers the flexibility of running and pulling the upper completion without disturbing the tree-to-wellhead connection or the flowline connection to the tree.

"The successful installation and completion of our two HorizontalBoreTM Subsea Trees at the Woodside Shenzi North project is a direct result of the collaborative efforts by the Dril-Quip team and Proserv, to support our customer in increasing their production capacity," said Bruce Witwer, Dril-Quip's Vice President of Subsea Services. "With the increasing offshore drilling activity, this project serves as another example of how our best-in-class solutions and superior service quality make Dril-Quip a leading industry partner."

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the performance and benefits of the Company's products. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and other factors. These statements are subject to risks beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, operating risks and other factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance
[email protected]

SOURCE: Dril-Quip, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750149/Dril-Quip-Inc-Announces-Successful-Installation-Of-HorizontalBoreTM-Subsea-Trees-At-Woodside-Shenzi-North

img.ashx?id=750149

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.