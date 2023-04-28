KORU Medical Systems to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. KORU Medical’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800)-734-8507 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (212)-231-2925 for international callers, using conference ID: 22026692. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the IR Calendar on the News%2FEvents page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

