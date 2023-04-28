Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that, together with one of its construction partners, it has completed development and construction of a four-megawatt ground-mounted solar system located on Hartford Avenue in Providence County, Rhode Island.

The clean energy generated by this array will serve a local public school system which will benefit from the clean electricity at a reduced rate compared to their local electric bill. This asset provides another example of Altus Power’s commitment to contribute both savings and decarbonization benefits to public entities around the country.

“We’re pleased to have worked with our Rhode Island contractors to complete the development and construction of this asset and look forward to serving the community with clean electricity savings,” commented Tony Savino, Chief Construction Officer of Altus Power.

“We believe our in-house development expertise is a pivotal advantage for Altus and this project is one of several we plan to complete this year,” commented Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

