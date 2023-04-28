springbig to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

20 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”)( SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023, after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Alternatively, those who want to join the conference call via phone can register at this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on springbig’s investor relations website at https://investors.springbig.com/.

About springbig
springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
Ryan Flanagan
ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory
[email protected]

Media Contact
Phoebe Wilson
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

