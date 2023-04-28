Altaris Completes Acquisition of Trean Insurance Group

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WAYZATA, Minn. and NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the Company by funds managed by Altaris, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”) for $6.15 per share in cash. The transaction was announced on December 16, 2022 and received approval from stockholders on April 18, 2023. As a result, Trean’s common stock ceased trading and will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of Trean’s successful partnership with Altaris, which will continue to enhance our longtime focus on strong partnerships, underwriting discipline and exceptional claims management to generate long-term growth,” said Julie Baron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “Starting with their original investment in 2015, Altaris’s healthcare expertise and support have been critical in helping to drive our Company’s transformation to become a leading national provider of workers’ compensation and other specialty insurance services. I would like to thank our entire team for their outstanding efforts to bring this transaction to a successful conclusion, delivering substantial value to our stockholders and positioning the Company for future success.”

Ms. Baron will remain President and Chief Executive Officer following the transaction, and Trean will maintain its headquarters in Wayzata, Minnesota. Andrew O’Brien, the founder of Trean and Executive Chairman of the Board, will remain Executive Chairman of the Board as well as an investor in the Company.

Advisors

Houlihan Lokey served as independent financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Trean, and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP served as independent legal advisor to the Special Committee. Bass Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Trean. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Altaris.

About Trean

Trean provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites workers’ compensation and specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

About Altaris

Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver value to the healthcare system through innovation and efficiency. Since inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in 49 healthcare companies which have generated significant value appreciation for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages approximately $5.0 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
[email protected]
(952) 974-2260

ti?nf=ODgxMjkwMSM1NTM5NDczIzIyMDA4NDA=
Trean-Insurance-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.