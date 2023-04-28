SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelion Venture Partners will host the 2023 Medici Ventures Day on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This event will be held virtually. It will feature an overview of the Medici Ventures Fund by Matt Mosman, Medici Ventures Fund General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners, and interviews with leaders of select Medici Ventures Fund portfolio companies participating in the event. Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK) will offer opening remarks at the event.



“Pelion Venture Partners remains well positioned to oversee companies in the Medici Ventures Fund and to determine in which companies to further invest to increase shareholder returns,” said Johnson. “I am encouraged by the progress made by the Pelion team in positioning the best of the Medici Ventures Fund portfolio companies for long-term success.”

“I look forward to interacting with the leadership of select Medici Ventures Fund portfolio companies and hearing their thoughts on the markets in which they operate and how their businesses are differentiated in those markets. This should provide helpful perspective on the business models of these companies and their potential for growth,” said Mosman.

Medici Ventures Day is expected to include interviews with the leadership of tZERO, GrainChain, SettleMint and PeerNova.

Webcast and Replay Information

Interested parties can register and access the webcast here.

At the time of registration, questions may be submitted through April 30, for any portfolio company expected to be featured at Medici Ventures Day.

A replay of the event will be available here shortly after the event has concluded.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

About Pelion Venture Partners

Pelion Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm. The company invests in Seed and Series A software companies across the United States. Pelion is the general partner and Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK) is the sole Limited Partner of Medici Ventures, L.P.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding participants in the Medici Ventures Day event and topics to be discussed. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.