Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, is pleased to announce that it will present data from two studies highlighting the performance of its blood-based screening technology to detect early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC), including the acceptance of the ECLIPSE study as a late-breaking abstract, at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) taking place in Chicago, Illinois on May 6-9, 2023.

“Despite multiple screening modalities for colorectal cancer, screening rates remain stubbornly low leaving many cancers undetected. A blood test that can accurately detect CRC represents a significant opportunity to overcome some of the known challenges with patient adherence,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. “We are thrilled that DDW has accepted the ECLIPSE study, one of the largest studies of its kind, as a late-breaking abstract, and we look forward to sharing this new data with the healthcare community at this year’s meeting.”

“The need for a convenient, less invasive way to screen for CRC is great, and an accurate blood test can play a critical role in improving screening rates, especially for those reluctant to get screened,” said Daniel Chung, MD, gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “I look forward to presenting at DDW and sharing new data from the ECLIPSE Study on the performance and potential of the Shield blood test to help improve adherence to screening."

The ECLIPSE Study late-breaking abstract and one additional abstract highlighting the potential of Guardant Health’s blood-based screening technology are now available online through the DDW+meeting+planner. The presentation on Tuesday, May 9 will include further data and trial design analysis beyond what is included in the online abstract. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Session Title Tuesday, May 9 | 9:00-9:15am CT #3910067 DDW Clinical Late Breaking Session #5095 Clinical Validation of a Cell-Free DNA Blood-Based Test for Colorectal Cancer in an Average Risk Population Presenter: Daniel Chung, MD, gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Tuesday, May 9 | 12:30-1:30pm CT #Tu1132 Poster Session #9050 Assessment of an Early Version Blood Based Multimodal cfDNA Assay for the Detection of Colorectal Cancer Incorporating the Assessment of ctDNA Genomic Alterations and Epigenomic Modifications

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 6-9, 2023. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantINFINITY™ tests for advanced-stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the commercially launched Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

