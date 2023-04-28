micromobility.com Inc. Board Approves to Proceed with Investigation Into Sustained Trading Imbalances

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) announced today that it will be proceeding with Phase 2 of its investigation into sustained trading imbalance activity. Following the announcement on April 5, 2023, regarding ShareIntel's analysis of MCOM stock and the discovery of consistent imbalances and reported short interest, micromobility.com Inc.'s CEO and CFO received green-light from the board to enter Phase 2, focusing on addressing these issues and ensuring transparency and fairness within the financial markets.

The Phase 2 investigation will delve deeper into the discrepancies identified in the initial analysis and explore possible underlying causes. The investigation will involve contacting brokers, Broadridge, and the SEC to gather more information and ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

"We are committed to taking the necessary steps to protect the interests of our shareholders and maximizing shareholder value," said Salvatore Palella, micromobility.com Inc.'s CEO. "Our decision to continue to engage with ShareIntel and proceed with Phase 2, reflects our commitment to transparency and fairness in financial markets. We believe this investigation will help us uncover any potential issues and implement appropriate measures to address them as soon as possible. Furthermore, management will continue to focus on managing the growth of the company, while trading imbalances issues will be addressed by professionals."

micromobility.com Inc. will continue to update the public on its progress throughout the Phase 2 investigation. The company remains fully committed to upholding ethical business practices and ensuring the highest standards of compliance with applicable regulations.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

Shareholder Intelligence Service is a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor broker-dealer and shareholder movement. Learn more at www.shareintel.com.

