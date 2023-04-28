Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has obtained a certificate of occupancy for its SG Echo at Waldron facility, located in Durant, Oklahoma. With the property now meeting all code and usage requirements, the facility is complete and prepared to take on new projects.

SG Echo at Waldron pictured here. (Photo: Business Wire)

In November of 2021, the Company, then SG Blocks, received a forgivable loan of $750,000 granted by the Durant Industrial Authority, a public trust authority of the City of Durant, to make renovations to the recently announced Waldron facility. Total budget for the renovation was approximately $2.3 million.

The facility will create one new line and will generate roughly between 55-65 jobs at full capacity. The facility holds the capability to support up to $23 million in additional annual revenue.

“We’re thrilled to have completed our second factory build, SG Echo at Waldron,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of the Company noted. “This additional square footage will help us greatly as we continue to expand, with a third campus in Durant set to join the roster in 2023. We have said it before and we will say it again, we have had a wonderful experience growing our footprint in Oklahoma and we look forward to continuing to do so.”

The Company anticipates Moliving to be the first client within the Waldron campus. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. will provide further updates as available.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

