MIAMI, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its first quarter 2023 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Friday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q1 2023 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 29 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to nearly 500 destinations worldwide. NCLH has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding nearly 20,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts
Jessica John
(305) 468-2339
[email protected]


