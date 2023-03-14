VIDEO: SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston Joins Public.com Discussing Company Strategy to Become a Market Leader in the Rapidly Growing Renewable Energy Sector

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING), a Company focused on providing renewable energy solutions, energy services, energy storage and innovative air purification and safety products, shares a corporate video update with CEO Wil Ralston. Mr. Ralston recently joined a Public.com podcast to discuss the future direction of SinglePoint and the renewable energy sector. The podcast originally aired March 14, 2023.

To read the Company's most recent Press Release (April 20, 2023) update and 2023 strategy click here.

Watch Full Video Here:
https://youtu.be/3RHVg0ldJZk

Audio Only Available on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0YAeHdUe5cGYWojmqa4Big?si=_pEH6rB9QFe90_wEL86gRQ&nd=1

Also available in App Directly on Public.com
https://app.public.com/live-replay/o1U86YWNtOUUwuupQh33FZNzjtX8Gg1b

The Company recently announced Fiscal Year 2022 results reporting an increase in revenue exceeding $21 million vs. less than $1million for FY 2021. SinglePoint operates in two vertical markets covering the Solar, Energy Storage, EV Charging Sector as well as building improvement through indoor air quality and creating safer building environments.

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING)
SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company that provides environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:
Tra-Digital IR
[email protected]
(212) 389 - 9782 ext. 107

