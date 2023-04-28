VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) kicks off the season with Spring Showcase, a curated collection of programming on WatchFree+, the 2nd most watched free ad-supported streaming service on VIZIO. Spring Showcase, featured on the home screen and throughout the WatchFree+ application, provides the best mix of new and nostalgic entertainment with fresh exclusives such as Drag Race Down Under, Samuel L Jackson: Did I Stutter? and Prince Harry: Being the Spare. These exclusives are sure to be a hit with viewers, as they join a lineup of fan-favorite reality and game shows, beloved children's shows, blockbuster movies, trending documentaries and non-stop marathons.

Building on the success of the WatchFree+ celebration, Fall Fest, VIZIO's first dedicated WatchFree+ event, Spring Showcase presents the perfect place to surf, discover, and binge the best in entertainment on VIZIO Smart TVs.

“We are excited to bring WatchFree+ audiences another slate of fresh and exclusive programming during Spring Showcase,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. “Thanks to our deep network of content partners and our data-driven approach to programming, this curated collection delivers something for everyone and is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages.”

Discover VIZIO Exclusives: Watch new and notable titles and get the VIP treatment with these on demand WatchFree+ exclusives:

Samuel L Jackson: Did I Stutter? -with a work ethic like no other and a filmography boasting over 150 films, it's hard to doubt Samuel L. Jackson’s status as one of the most prominent figures in cinematic history. Follow the legend of the celebrated actor as he continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

-with a work ethic like no other and a filmography boasting over 150 films, it's hard to doubt Samuel L. Jackson’s status as one of the most prominent figures in cinematic history. Follow the legend of the celebrated actor as he continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world. Prince Harry: Being the Spare - if the Palace thought that 2023 would be a quieter year after the drama and tragedy of 2022 then the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare has just about destroyed all hope. Though Harry and Meghan fled the royal family for a second chance at the private life they always wanted, the world refused to let them go quietly.

- if the Palace thought that 2023 would be a quieter year after the drama and tragedy of 2022 then the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare has just about destroyed all hope. Though Harry and Meghan fled the royal family for a second chance at the private life they always wanted, the world refused to let them go quietly. RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under -bow down as the empress of drag, RuPaul, crowns Down Under’s First Drag Superstar. Strut along with 10 glam Queens from Australia and New Zealand as they showcase their fashion, dancing, singing, and comedy chops for a chance to snatch the title.

-bow down as the empress of drag, RuPaul, crowns Down Under’s First Drag Superstar. Strut along with 10 glam Queens from Australia and New Zealand as they showcase their fashion, dancing, singing, and comedy chops for a chance to snatch the title. Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls - dip into season six of LOL! Network’s Cold as Balls,hosted by Kevin Hart where he challenges world class athletes such as the NFL’s Tyreek Hill & DK Metcalf, WWE’s Sasha Banks, Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White and many more to survive a hard-hitting, outrageous interview while submerged in a bone-chilling ice bath. “Cold As Balls”is brought to you by Hart’s global entertainment company, Hartbeat.

Trending Favorites: Spring into action with the best in DIY and home improvement inspiration on VIZIO House (channel 501). House isa curated free channel dedicated to DIY and home improvement. Now with the addition of more than 200 hours of programming from the unscripted original series and specials of Mike Holmes, a pioneer in home renovation. Content includes seasons of Holmes & Homes, Holmes Makes it Right, Holmes In New Orleans and Holmes on Homes.

Binge Single Series Channels: Kick up your feet for marathon viewing of binge-favorites including Project Runway and Family Feud.

Project Runway (channel 324 and on-demand) - this channel features seasons six through 16 of Project Runway and the first seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars . Watch as aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.

(channel 324 and on-demand) - this channel features seasons six through 16 of and the first seven seasons of . Watch as aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel. Family Feud Classic (channel 315) - features timeless episodes from the beloved gameshow, hosted by icons Richard Dawson and Ray Combs.

VIZIO's Spring Showcase has something for the kids too! Discover free channels dedicated to classic favorites likeStrawberry Shortcake (channel 903), Bob the Builder (channel 902) and Teletubbies (channel 904).

WatchFree+ is the perfect destination for viewers who want to enjoy high-quality content without breaking the bank. With hundreds of channels and thousands of popular on-demand TV series and movies, there is something for everyone on WatchFree+.

To access the Spring Showcase and start enjoying free entertainment, simply click on the WatchFree+ banner on your VIZIO home screen, grab a snack and get ready to discover the best entertainment of the season.

VIZIO also offers the best deals on Smart TVs and sound bars, visit the VIZIO deals page for products designed for every lifestyle. Upgrade your home entertainment experience with VIZIO's cutting-edge technology and immersive entertainment options.

