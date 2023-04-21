Hagerty to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 21, 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 69 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

