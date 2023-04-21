HOKA® Debuts First-Ever Youth Collection for the Next Generation of Athletes

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., April 21, 2023

The new collection includes youth sizes of iconic HOKA franchises: the Clifton 9, Speedgoat 5, and Ora 3 Slide

GOLETA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of its first ever collection of footwear for kids. Designed specifically with the young athlete in mind, the Youth collection was made with Kid-centric features, a focus on fit and all the signature HOKA technology found in HOKA adult products. The collection will launch with three HOKA icons: the Speedgoat 5 Youth, Clifton 9 Youth, and Ora Slide 3 Youth.

The_new_collection_includes_youth_sizes_of_iconic_HOKA_franchises.jpg

"You'll find 100% HOKA DNA woven throughout our new Youth collection, including sustainably minded materials that help our next generation of athletes tread lighter," said Hy Rosario, Director Outdoor and Kids. "The Youth collection was inspired by our three most popular HOKA styles, built with performance first and designed to empower every child to choose their own adventure – whether it be on the road, trail or every day wear."

Speedgoat 5 Youth
A Trailblazer for the Next Generation

The Speedgoat 5 Youth is built off the blueprint of the HOKA original trail icon. Thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind, this trailblazer enlists a woven mesh upper with 21% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) yarns, a 30% sugarcane midsole, and durable lugs to enhance grip and control for even the most rugged explorers. The youth model also features a quick-toggle lace system, for easy on-and-off usage. The Speedgoat 5 Youth is available in sizes 3.5Y-7Y and has an MSRP of $110.

Clifton 9 Youth
Big Performance, Small Size

Designed for future milers, the brand-new Clifton 9 Youth delivers the same performance features as the HOKA Clifton in a slightly smaller package. Like the Speedgoat 5 Youth, it has a 30% sugarcane midsole as well as 31% rPET yarns woven throughout the lightweight, breathable upper. The gusseted tongue mitigates any tongue migration during high movement while sustaining all-day foot-hugging comfort. This lightweight runner is a future-friendly option for the next generation, and is available in sizes 3.5Y-7Y with an MSRP of $110.

Ora Slide 3 Youth
TLC for Kids Feet

The Ora Slide 3 delivers big on recovery in a small size. Loved for its cushy, post-run relief, this slip-on silhouette enlists sustainably minded materials, including 20% sugarcane across the midsole and topsole. The softer foam directly underfoot is complimented by a rubberized EVA underneath, supplying the durable traction that active kids require. The Ora Slide 3 Youth is available in whole sizes 4-7Y for an MSRP of $50.

The Speedgoat 5 Youth, Clifton 9 Youth, and Ora Slide Youth are available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at HOKA authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has about 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

HOKA Media Contacts
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications
[email protected]

Alice Baker
OutsidePR
[email protected]

Azione PR
[email protected]

HOKA_Youth_Collection_featuring_the_Clifton_9.jpg

hoka_one_one___logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA77048&sd=2023-04-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-debuts-first-ever-youth-collection-for-the-next-generation-of-athletes-301803789.html

SOURCE HOKA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA77048&Transmission_Id=202304210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA77048&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.