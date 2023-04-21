A Call to Innovate: Help End Destructive Wildfires through XPRIZE Technology Competition

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif. and WASHINGTON, April 21, 2023

XPRIZE, PG&E, Federal and State Leaders Kick Off Global $11 Million Incentive Competition

OAKLAND, Calif. and WASHINGTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect and suppress a high-risk wildfire in 10 minutes or less. Pinpoint all fire ignitions across multiple states or countries from space in 60 seconds. These are the challenges for innovators of XPRIZE Wildfire, a four-year, $11 million competition to develop and demonstrate fully autonomous capabilities to detect and extinguish wildfires.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today joined XPRIZE, California State Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, along with federal and international leaders, technology innovators and philanthropists to launch XPRIZE Wildfire, which aims to develop new technologies that will improve detection and swift suppression of potentially destructive wildfires, ultimately ending catastrophic wildfires.

Recently, the United Nations, the White House and Congress have prioritized destructive wildfires as a major economic, environmental and safety threat. XPRIZE Wildfire kicks off during Earth Week 2023 following a series of U.S Fire Administration(USFA) news conferences focused on America's wildfire challenge.

"At PG&E, we have taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop, and we want to partner with the best and the brightest to help further bring that stand to life," said Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer, PG&E Corporation. "Today's launch of XPRIZE Wildfire is a call-to-action to entrepreneurs, roboticists, artificial-intelligence experts, scientists, and innovators from across the globe to revolutionize wildfire detection and suppression."

XPRIZE Wildfire seeks teams from around the world to innovate across a wide range of firefighting technologies in two complementary tracks designed to transform how fires are detected, managed and suppressed.

  • In the Autonomous Wildfire Response track, teams will need to monitor at least 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles), and autonomously suppress a wildfire within 10 minutes of detection.
  • In the Space-Based Wildfire Detection & Intelligence track, teams will have one minute to accurately detect all fires across a landscape larger than entire states or countries, and 10 minutes to precisely characterize and report data with the least false positives to two ground stations.

XPRIZE Wildfire is offered in partnership with Co-Title Sponsors PG&E and Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Presenting Sponsor Minderoo Foundation, Bonus Prize Sponsor Lockheed Martin and Supporting Sponsors Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and benefactors Nichola Eliovits and Michael Antonov.

Tune into the livestream of the launch event at approximately 8 a.m. Pacific Time/11 a.m. Eastern Time today at https://www.xprize.org/prizes/wildfire#livestream.

For more information, to get involved, or to register a team to compete, visit xprize.org/wildfire.

Ongoing PG&E Wildfire Mitigation and Resiliency Efforts

In addition to supporting XPRIZE Wildfire, PG&E's ongoing safety work to enhance grid resilience and address the growing threat of severe weather and wildfires continues on a risk-informed and data-driven basis, as outlined in PG&E's 2023-2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP). This work includes:

  • Undergrounding 10,000 miles of overhead powerlines in high wildfire-risk areas in what is considered one of the largest programs of its kind in the U.S.
  • System hardening by installing stronger poles, covered power lines, and wider crossarms.
  • Implementing Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings to automatically turn off power flowing through powerlines within one-tenth of a second when an object strikes a line or a fault occurs.
  • Making situational awareness improvements such as enabling artificial intelligence to process wildfire camera data and provide automated wildfire notifications. PG&E will continue using state-of-the-art weather forecasting and a comprehensive monitoring and data collection network that uses high-definition wildfire cameras and weather stations to help detect, prevent, and respond to the risk of wildfires.

Learn more about PG&E's wildfire safety efforts by visiting pge.com/wildfiresafety.

About PG&E
PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=SF77291&sd=2023-04-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-call-to-innovate-help-end-destructive-wildfires-through-xprize-technology-competition-301803799.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF77291&Transmission_Id=202304210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF77291&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.