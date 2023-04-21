Tarena International, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 21, 2023

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM (Local Time - PST). Chief Financial Officer Ping WEI will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM PST (7:00 PM Wednesday, April 26 Eastern Time; 7:00 AM Thursday, April 27 Beijing Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48022

Tarena will also host a booth (No.12) in the exhibition hall at the conference venue to provide conference participants an opportunity to learn more about the Company.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Tarena, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Investor Relations Contact:
Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
In China
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.

