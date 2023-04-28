American Water Celebrates Earth Day in Camden, New Jersey

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, in collaboration with New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, celebrates Earth Day in Camden, N.J. by raising awareness and participating in community-wide events to help reduce our environmental impact and strengthen, support and enhance the City of Camden – where our employees live and work.

Earlier this week, representatives from American Water and New Jersey American Water joined Camden Mayor, Victor Carstarphen, along with other dignitaries, to announce a series of community events and activities happening in the City of Camden in celebration of Earth Day.

American Water and New Jersey American Water are delighted to join the following Earth Day community events throughout the City of Camden:

  • Camden Environmental Summit, sponsored by New Jersey American Water
  • Camden Community Partnership Earth Day Celebration at The Phoenix Festival
  • Camden Strong Clean Up Kickoff

Additionally, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, announced earlier this month that it launched the 2023 Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects. Learn more about eligibility and how to apply here.

Additional Earth Day events and participation by American Water, its state subsidiaries and employee volunteers will take place across the company’s national footprint during the month of April.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

