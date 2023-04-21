On April 21, 2023, Woori Financial Group Inc. ( NYSE:WF, Financial) (KRX:316140) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.woorifg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

