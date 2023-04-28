GEORGETOWN, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / HearAtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC:HRAL) announces the signing of agreement to purchase GetPushMonkey.com (See https://getpushmonkey.com/) a business development contact management system which utilizes cutting-edge AI data intelligence "web push" that provides businesses with the ability to turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits.

Web push notifications offer businesses a powerful tool for engaging with their audience and driving conversions, as they can be delivered in real-time and are highly targeted." Overall, I believe, the web push notification market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, as more businesses recognize the value of this powerful marketing channel and invest in innovative solutions to reach and engage with their audience".

"I am excited about the opportunities this merger will bring. We believe that this merger will enable us to expand and better serve our clients and provide them with even greater value". Says CEO Aashish Khandelwal of GetPushMonkey.com. Aashish Khandelwal will be continuing with HRAL following the purchase, heading up the marketing efforts.

The CEO of HearAtLast Holdings, Inc, OTC: HRAL Pete Wanner states, " We hope to use our network of existing contacts, to drive significant traffic to PushMonkey. We see the partnership with PushMonkey as being a dramatic step forward for both companies"

Contact Information:

HearAtLast Holdings Inc

Pete Wanner, President

Tel: 416-918-6987

[email protected]

SOURCE: Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750587/HearAtLast-Holdings-Inc-OTC-HRAL-Signs-Agreement-to-Purchase-GetPushMonkeycom



