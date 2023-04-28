NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Workiva:



In the latest episode of ESG Talk, guest host Ernest Anunciacion shares how companies can build assurance into ESG reporting. A certified internal auditor, Ernest emphasizes the critical role GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) will play in complying with ESG regulation, including climate disclosure rules coming from the SEC.

