STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc. ( NYSE:URI, Financial), the world's largest equipment rental company, introduced JuiceBox mobile power generators to its equipment rental fleet. The generators can be powered by safe and clean propane or natural gas, providing a low-emissions alternative to diesel machines to charge electric vehicles, tools, and other equipment, advancing worksite electrification strategies.

United Rentals acquired the generators from Evergreen Mobile Power. They feature a much lower operating cost than diesel generators, up to 40 percent. The generators use propane, which produces 17 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than diesel machines. With a compact footprint of 50" length x 50" width x 54" height, the generators deliver instant power up to 20 kilowatts (kW). They can be linked together to address higher power demands.

The generators are equipped with dual interchangeable and removable electrical panels, making it fast and easy to customize the generators to various power needs. In addition to the environmental benefits, the generators run much quieter than traditional generators.

Among the applications for JuiceBox generators are construction worksites; emergency response; entertainment venues including concerts, festivals and sports events; telecommunications and many other markets looking to explore cleaner fuel power.

The generators join low- and zero-emissions rental equipment options including aerial lifts, trucks, vans, compact excavators, e-dumpsters, battery systems and more already in the United Rentals portfolio of environmentally friendly rental equipment.

"Diesel engine emission regulations are driving companies to look for new options they can deploy," said Dan Gribbell, PHVAC Region Sales and Marketing Director, United Rentals. "Adding JuiceBox generators to our fleet provides another way we are helping our customers create lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity. With low operations costs and greenhouse gas emissions, the JuiceBox provides a smarter choice for the environment and a customer's wallet."

More information about the company's environmental management strategy can be found on the Sustainability at United Rentals webpage.

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,462 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 24,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,600 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.61 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

