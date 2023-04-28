Discovery Education and Northrop Grumman Foundation Launch Program Connecting Students To STEM and Sustainability Education

55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Discovery Education and the Northrop Grumman Foundation announced today the launch of EcoTech Innovators, a new education initiative connecting STEM education and conservation. Designed to engage middle school students in sustainability-focused innovation with hands-on problem-solving challenges and connections to STEM professionals, the program offers free, standards-aligned resources.

EcoTech Innovators shows students important global challenges and the game-changing technologies being developed to improve lives and build a more balanced future. An array of no-cost lesson plans immerse students in the role of a STEM problem solver as they investigate important environmental challenges and prototype an original innovation of their own. In addition, a series of hands-on student activities bridge classroom learning and real-world conservation by exploring the way Northrop Grumman is using technology in new ways to improve sustainability. With the goal of ensuring equitable access to educational tools and resources, these activities are designed to build problem-solving skills in classrooms with the support of educators or professional STEM volunteers.

"To maintain excellence in innovation and address the world's most pressing issues, it's imperative that we increase students' abilities and interest in STEM," said Carolyn Cavicchio, Executive Director of the Northrop Grumman Foundation. "Now, alongside Discovery Education, we're preparing youth to use STEM skills to actively shape a sustainable future for their communities and the planet."

Learn more about EcoTech Innovators at EcoTechInnovators.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"STEM education is an imperative building block to ensure the health of the planet. With standards-aligned resources created in partnership with global leader Northrop Grumman, educators have at their fingertips new and engaging ways to inspire students to explore STEM and eco-innovations," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Northrop Grumman Foundation
Northrop Grumman and the Northrop Grumman Foundation are dedicated to expanding and enhancing sustainable science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education opportunities for students globally. With an emphasis on middle school and university level students, our engineering and technology-based partnerships are designed to excite, engage and educate students as they defend cyber networks, engineer autonomous vehicles, explore space and more. In addition, we provide workforce-relevant professional development to middle school educators to advance their competence in teaching STEM subjects, in turn, inspiring students to explore STEM careers and increasing their STEM skills proficiency.

About Discovery Education
Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Katie Eickhoff
Northrop Grumman
[email protected]

Grace Maliska
Discovery Education
[email protected]

