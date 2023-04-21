Union Pacific's Beth Whited Honored as Champion of Sustainability Strategies

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2023

Whited among top executives named to Constellation Research ESG50 List for 2023

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific's Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer, today was named to the esteemed Constellation ESG50 for 2023. The recognition reflects Union Pacific's commitment to sustainability and Whited's leadership.

Beth_Whited.jpg

The Constellation Research ESG50 award represents a distinguished list of influential, sustainability-focused executives who are making a significant impact in their respective fields by driving positive change and advancing sustainability initiatives. The selection process is powered by nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts.

"Beth's unwavering commitment to sustainability practices is exemplary," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This well-deserved award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the hard work and dedication of our employees who champion environmental stewardship."

Union Pacific is committed to being an industry leader as demonstrated by its Building a Sustainable Future 2030 initiatives, which align with the values and goals of the ESG50. Efforts across all five pillars of its strategy are reported annually in Union Pacific's Climate Action Plan and We Are One report which highlights Union Pacific's team, human capital goals, corporate strategy, and policies supporting the company's efforts.

"I'm honored to receive this award, which is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to pursuing innovative sustainability practices at Union Pacific," said Whited. "It recognizes the railroad's position as an industry leader, and it inspires us to continue driving positive change for a more sustainable future."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

union_pacific_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA77044&sd=2023-04-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacifics-beth-whited-honored-as-champion-of-sustainability-strategies-301803816.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA77044&Transmission_Id=202304211100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA77044&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.