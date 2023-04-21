BorgWarner Engineering Director Named Recipient of 2023 Women MAKE Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2023

  • Women MAKE Awards recognize women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies
  • Carol Cai is the seventh consecutive BorgWarner leader to receive this award
  • Recipients were honored at an awards gala on April 20 in Washington, D.C.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's Carol Cai, Engineering Director, was honored as a 2023 Women MAKE Award recipient for her outstanding contributions to the manufacturing industry. The Women MAKE Awards, formerly known as the STEP Ahead Awards, recognize women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. Cai joins the ranks of 130 exemplary women who were honored by The Manufacturing Institute (MI) and is the seventh consecutive BorgWarner employee to receive the award.

"Carol is incredibly deserving of this award; she is the definition of a true leader and mentor to women across BorgWarner and the industry," said Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner Inc., who won the award herself in 2022. "Often regarded as a technical expert, Carol's vast knowledge base and stewardship are qualities that make her a mentor to others. Her dedication to helping other engineers receive cross-functional experience and reach their goals is commendable and we are proud to have her as a member of our team."

Cai began her career with BorgWarner as a simulation supervisor before working her way up to her current position as the company's engineering director in China, a position in which she oversees more than 90 engineers. In this role, she has created and established a turbo research and development team from the ground up. She also had a critical role in launching an organically developed and produced advanced technology that aids with cabin and battery temperature regulation.

A large supporter and proponent of female empowerment and development across the company, Cai makes it a point to carve time out of her busy day to serve as a mentor to young, female engineers. She routinely spends quality one-on-one time with each mentee to help them identify ways in which they can achieve and succeed their goals.

Additionally, Cai volunteers as a company sponsor that aims to recruit and build the talent pool at BorgWarner. She spends countless hours in her community engaging with young graduates who are looking toward a career in engineering by offering guidance and advice. Cai also supports the BorgWarner China Graduate and Internship Program as well as the BorgWarner Employee Overseas Exchange Program, in which she regularly participates as a mentor and speaker.

Recognized as an outstanding female talent herself, she was selected to participate in the BorgWarner Women's Forum, a high honor for exceptional company leaders that provides access to exclusive training sessions and high-level speakers.

Award recipients were recognized during a ceremony on April 20 in Washington, D.C.

About BorgWarner
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About The Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute (MI) grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

