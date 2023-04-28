John Rogers Comments on ADT

Alternatively, several positions weighed on performance. Leading provider of automated security solutions ADT, Inc. ( ADT, Financial) underperformed in the period. Although ADT reportedsolid quarterly earnings results, with revenue and EBITDA ahead of consensus as well as the solar segment returning to profitability, management provided a disappointing financial outlook for 2023. Longer-term, we believe ADT’s industry-leading brand and national presence, coupled with its Google and State Farm strategic partnerships, position the company to be a prime beneficiary of growing demand for smart home technologies, including fully monitored residential security.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.